It's unfortunate to say, but Ric Flair is gearing up for another real-life fight. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer told PEOPLE magazine he has been diagnosed with skin cancer, making it the second time in three years that he’s faced the illness, SI reports.

Flair confirmed he’ll begin treatment next week and thanked his supporters for the outpouring of concern. After initially denying health reports on social media to keep the matter private, he decided now was the time to share the news. “I appreciate the concerns!” he said, grateful for the messages from fans who have followed his storied career.

The wrestling icon has stared down death before. In 2017, Flair suffered multiple organ failures due to alcohol abuse. Doctors gave him just a 20 percent chance of surviving. He was placed in a medically induced coma, had part of his bowel removed, and received a pacemaker.

“I crashed in an airplane and broke my back, I’ve been hit by lightning,” Flair told PEOPLE back then. “But this is totally different. Anything I’ve been through before is nothing like this.”

Resilience in and out of the ring

Flair’s journey has been marked by both triumph and trauma. His struggles with health and addiction were at the center of the 2022 Peacock documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair. Former partner Wendy Barlow discussed how deeply the physical and emotional toll affected him behind the scenes.

Even after everything, Flair returned to the ring for one last match in 2022. He teamed with son-in-law Andrade to defeat AEW stars Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a match that felt more like a tribute to his legacy than a battle for bragging rights.

He most recently appeared on AEW’s Collision on May 17, participating in a tribute to former NFL player and fellow wrestler Steve “Mongo” McMichael.

For decades, Ric Flair has been known for his style, bravado, and unforgettable performances. Now, once again, he’s showing the same strength that made him a legend.