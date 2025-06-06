The billionaire mogul and former Brooklyn Nets co-owner just put $1 million down through Fanatics Sportsbook on the Thunder beating the Indiana Pacers in five games. If it hits, Jay-Z will walk away with over $3 million. But after the Pacers stole Game 1 with a buzzer-beating pull-up from Tyrese Haliburton, the Thunder now have to win four straight to make Jay's bold prediction come true, per HipHopDX.

The bet might sound wild, but it’s on-brand for Hov. He’s not just a fan, he’s a player in the sports business—holding a stake in Fanatics Sportsbook and running in the same business circles as Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. Together, the two have teamed up for ventures like REFORM Alliance and high-stakes blackjack tournaments that pull in athletes, celebrities, and power brokers alike.

Now Jay is leaning all the way into the sports betting side of his empire.

Thunder’s shot at redemption

Oklahoma City’s Finals journey is already facing adversity. Game 1 ended in heartbreak, much like their series opener against Denver earlier this postseason. Despite leading by as many as 15 in the fourth quarter, they fell 111-110 after Haliburton’s dagger with 0.3 seconds left.

But this young Thunder squad, led by newly crowned MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, isn’t new to this kind of bounce-back territory. After losing Game 1 to the Nuggets in similar fashion, they answered with a 43-point blowout and eventually took the series in seven.

“We’ve been here before,” said forward Jalen Williams. “It sucks, but we know how to respond.”

Shai echoed the sentiment, staying focused on the bigger goal. “We lost Game 1 before. On the other side of that, we came out a better team. That’s our goal.”

Now the pressure is on. Not just to prove they’re built for this moment, but to help Jay-Z turn his million-dollar gamble into a massive win.