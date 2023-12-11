Trey Lance has listed his home in California for sale after being traded to the Dallas Cowboys. It can be yours for just $2.8 million.

Expectations were certainly high after Trey Lance had a solid college stint with North Dakota State. In fact, while playing for the Bison, Lance helped the team win a pair of FCS championships. He was also named 2020 FCS Championship Game MVP.

His solid stint led him to become the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately, Lance has yet to fully translate his college success into the NFL. This led to a trade that shipped Lance to the Dallas Cowboys.

Given Lance's change of scenery, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Trey Lance's $2.8 million home in Morgan Hill, Calif.

Earlier this year, Lance acquired a Morgan Hill property for $2.95 million. However, with a trade to the Cowboys, it seems that the two-time FCS champion is looking to also unload the same California property.

Given that Lance was quite happy with the move to Dallas, the quarterback is keen to forget about his stint in San Francisco. In fact, he listed the property at a loss in the market for $2.8 million.

Here are some photos of Trey Lance's $2.8 million home in Morgan Hill.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 1996, Lance's former home encompasses 4,000 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms.

Although Lance lived here only for a short while, there's no question that the home is the perfect place for any NFL player to unwind from the grueling NFL season, given its amenities. Some of its features include a sleek living room with a fireplace, a minimalist kitchen equipped with respectable appliances, a family dining room, a breakfast bar, and a massive master bed suite with a fireplace and a sitting area.

While Lance's former pad has a solid interior, there are also amenities to enjoy in the outdoors. The property's backyard includes a good-sized swimming pool, an isolated gazebo, and a covered patio with a lounge and a fireplace.

Despite a disappointing stint with the 49ers, Lance joining the Cowboys allows him a fresh start to make an impact in the NFL. Lance has a net worth of around $12 million. As a result, it isn't surprising that the quarterback can afford to live in a home like this one.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Trey Lance's $2.8 million home in Morgan Hill.