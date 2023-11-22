Willem Dafoe is trying to sell his home in Hudson Valley, N.Y. You can buy it for only $1.3 million. You can really get away from it all here.

Willem Dafoe is a highly respected actor with several memorable acting credits to his name. He has starred in hit movies such as the Spider-Man installments as one of the best MCU villains, The Lighthouse, At Eternity's Gate, and The Florida Project. Dafoe is also a four-time Oscar Award-nominated actor.

Given Dafoe's impact on the big screens, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Willem Dafoe's $1.3 million home in Hudson Valley, N.Y.

2023 has been quite a busy year for Dafoe. He appeared in a string of films such as Gonzo Girl, Pet Shop Days, Finally Dawn, Poor Things, The Boy and the Heron, Inside, and Asteroid City.

But despite appearing in plenty of movies, the four-time Oscar Award-nominee is also keen on unloading his New York property. The on-screen antagonist to Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man shelled out $400,000 for the property back in 2008 and an additional $60,000 for a plot of land nearby. Currently, he listed the same property with an asking price of $1.3 million.

Here are some photos of Willem Dafoe's $1.3 million home in Hudson Valley.

Photos courtesy of: Robb Report

Originally completed in the 1920s, the home has gone through several changes since then. Dafoe's former home encompasses 1,800 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Dafoe's home contains several eye-catching features. These include a spacious living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances and cabinetry, a family dining area, an indoor porch, and a primary bedroom with a respectable bath.

While most of the property's amenities can be found indoors, the property is surrounded by plenty of green spaces filled with grassy lawns and apple trees. This should allow the new homeowner to do some farming or gardening activities in the property.

Dafoe has carved out a lucrative acting career. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Dafoe has a net worth of around $40 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Willem Dafoe's $1.3 million home in Hudson Valley.