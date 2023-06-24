Zac Efron became a household name after starring in Disney's hit film series High School Musical. Since then, he has starred in several standalone movies such as Baywatch, Dirty Grandpa, the Neighbors movies, 17 Again, and many others. He is also a Daytime Emmy Award winner and a People's Choice Award winner. With several notable performances on the big screen, have you ever wondered how a successful actor like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Zac Efron's $5.3 million home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, California.

In buying the property, the High School Musical star shelled out nearly $4 million. Fast forward to 2021, when Efron starred opposite Hollywood megastar Jessica Alba in Dubai Presents: A Five-Star Mission, he also decided to migrate to Australia. As a result, Efron unloaded his Los Feliz home.

Originally, Efron listed the home with an asking price of $5.9 million. However, he eventually settled with a $5.3 million sale. Despite selling the home lower than the original asking price, Efron still managed to enjoy profits worth more than a million dollars.

Here are some photos of Zac Efron's $5.3 million home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally built in 1964, Efron's Los Feliz home has gone through changes since then. It encompasses 5,644 square feet of living space. Furthermore, the home includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Aside from the main home, there also lies a guest house.

Efron's abode features wooden floors, tall windows, a decent dining area, a family room, a spacious living room with a fireplace and a balcony, a gourmet kitchen, a game room with a ping pong table, some interesting collections such as a skateboard collection and a Bruce Lee painting, a home gym, and a master bedroom with its own fireplace and a sleek bathroom.

While Efron probably enjoyed the home's interior, the backyard also has plenty to love about. The High School Musical star can certainly enjoy the fresh air and the overlooking views from the property. Moreover, his property also features an outdoor swimming pool, an outdoor dining area, and much more.

The home is certainly fit for a Hollywood star like Efron. As a result, it isn't surprising that the 17 Again actor made this his main residence for quite some time.

Efron is relatively successful when it comes to establishing a career after a Disney stint. As a result, Efron can certainly afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Efron has a net worth of around $25 million.

With the intention of moving to Australia, it made sense for Efron to unload his Los Feliz home. In fact, he took $2 million from his pockets to purchase a property in Australia.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Zac Efron's $5.3 million home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, California.