Quavo loves him some Georgia Bulldogs.

The Atlanta-bred rapper was there at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to witness Georgia beat Alabama 28-7 and secure their back-to-back titles. This win marked Coach Kirby Smart's fourth win.

In an interview with a reporter, Quavo was proud of Georgia for winning.

“How do you describe this performance by your guys?” the Grammy-nominated rapper was asked by the SEC Network.

“Flawless victory, we call that BTA,” the Migos rapper stated before explaining the acronym. “Belt to a**.”

Quavo is not the only ones who believe that the Bulldogs showed up and put on for Georgia with their stellar performance.

“Georgia just showed why control the trenches, control the game,” one fan wrote on X. “That Alabama win isn't lucky—Bulldogs were about that action from snap one. Championship football right there.”

“Georgia proved it in the championship moment,” another fan wrote. “DeBoer's system exposed, Smart gets his revenge narrative. Respect the spot when it matters most.”

"We call that BTA." Quavo on @GeorgiaFootball's SEC title game win over Alabama 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qQY98R8W5T — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 7, 2025

Article Continues Below

Following the win, Smart shared how proud he was of his team despite the doubt that they faced after suffering their only loss of the season to Alabama.

“It's not about redemption; they've got a great program, great head coach,” Smart said per ESPN. “It's about our team tonight. These guys have been doubted, and since that last game — our team was really physical tonight. Played an excellent game. Really proud of them and proud for these Georgia fans.”

Gunner Stockton was named the game's MVP after completing 20 of 26 passes for 156 yards with 3 touchdowns.

“It's a great feeling to see him get that,” Bulldogs cornerback Daylen Everette said of Stockton. “Proud of him for everything he's done this year. Probably one of the toughest kids on the team. Toughest kid I know. Take all the hits, pop right back up.”

While his teammates were proud of Stockton, he shared the team's spirit and grit got them their championship win.

“We never quit,” Stockton said. “I think we've shown that in every game. I think that's one of the best parts about our team, is we never quit.”

Next up for the Bulldogs is that they have a good shot heading to the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1