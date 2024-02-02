Zooey Deschanel is a successful Hollywood actress. Here's your chance to see inside her home and check out how she lives.

Zooey Deschanel is one of the most decorated actresses in Hollywood today. Some of her most popular works include 500 Days of Summer, Elf, The Happening, and TV series New Girl. She is also a Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actress.

Given Deschanel's popularity, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Zooey Deschanel's $9.5 million home in Los Angeles.

In 2020, Deschanel lent her voice in the film Trolls World Tour. During the same year, the 500 Days of Summer star also decided to expand her real-estate portfolio.

She purchased a home in Los Angeles for $9.5 million along with partner Jonathan Scott. The couple only decided to move in two years later after renovations were completed.

Here are some photos of Zooey Deschanel's $9.5 million home in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: New York Post

Deschanel's home encompasses at least 6,300 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Aside from the main home, atop the property also sits a separate guest house.

The simplistic home surely contains plenty of features that made Deschanel want to settle here. These include a decent living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a family room, a master bed suite with a massive bath that even includes its own sitting area.

Aside from a solid interior, the property also boasts an impressive outdoor space. With plenty of room outdoors, Deschanel should have no problems getting some much-needed sunlight and fresh air. The property's backyard includes a dining area, landscaped grassy lawns, a swimming pool with a spa, several sitting areas, and a full-sized tennis court.

Deschanel is a decorated actress with plenty of notable performances under her belt. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actress can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Deschanel has a net worth of around $25 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Zooey Deschanel's $9.5 million home in Los Angeles.