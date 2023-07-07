Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hasn't had a stellar box office showing thus far. To make matters worse, another fifth installment in a franchise — Insidious: The Red Door — nearly beat the latest Indiana Jones in a key box office milestone.

Deadline is reporting that the latest Insidious film grossed $5 million in Thursday night preview screenings in just 2,806 theaters. This is a franchise high by a wide margin — The Last Key grossed $1.98 million in 2018 while the second and third films grossed $1.6 million a piece in their Thursday night previews.

Indiana Jones 5 grossed $5.2 million in its Thursday night preview screenings and only grossed $94.5 million during its opening weekend. To barely scrape by a franchise that's not held in nearly as high regard is a shame. While Indiana Jones 5 had the makings of a great installment, the 15-year break between installments and the so-so reception to the last film may have played a part in Dial of Destiny's disappointing run. To date, it's grossed just $159 million worldwide.

Insidious: The Red Door is the fifth installment in the series and the first in over five years. The series lead, Patrick Wilson, stepped in as the director of the film in his feature directorial debut. Wilson starred in the film along with Ty Simpkins and Rose Byrne. The film serves as a direct sequel to Insidious: Chapter 2 as the previous two films were prequels. With the start that The Red Door has had, it's no surprise that the franchise expects to continue. A spinoff film titled Thread is currently in the works from Jeremy Slater.

Insidious: The Red Door is in theaters now.