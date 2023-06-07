The sporting world was sent into a frenzy Wednesday morning with the news that Lionel Messi is reportedly joining MLS side Inter Miami, snubbing a return to FC Barcelona.

Inter Miami could certainly use some Messi magic this season and they've already seen the effects that he can have on the club before the signing is official. Inter Miami's odds to win the MLS Cup soared with the news of Messi's arrival.

Currently sitting in last place in the Eastern Conference, Inter Miami had the highest odds to win the cup at +20000 before the Messi news. They're now sitting in the middle of the pack with +4400 odds at FanDuel.

Messi's move to the United States has been rumored for years but finally seems to be coming to fruition as the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is taking his talents to South Beach. Not many players can turn around a club all on his own both on and off the field, but Messi is one of the few exceptions.

Inter Miami are in desperate need of some help on the field as they've dropped five straight in the MLS. When Messi will make his debut is yet to be determined, but fans in Miami will be itching to see the legend himself on the pitch as soon as possible.

There's no telling what the signing of Lionel Messi could do for Inter Miami and the MLS as a whole. His impact is already being felt and the sky is the limit for the sort of legacy he will leave on the sport in the United States.