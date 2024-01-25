Discover Inter Miami's quest for excellence as Coach Tata Martino guides the team through an international pre-season tour.

Inter Miami's head coach, Gerardo ‘Tata' Martino, voiced his anticipation and determination as the team embarked on their international pre-season tour, emphasizing the need for further improvement to reach their optimal level. Speaking from the Inter Miami sports center, Martino reflected on the progress made since arriving in June, acknowledging the team's challenging position last year and the ongoing commitment to enhance their competitiveness.

Martino highlighted the team's previous encounters, where they secured a goalless draw against El Salvador and suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of FC Dallas. Despite the mixed results, he emphasized the primary objective of the pre-season, stating, “It's always better to win if you can, but it's not the priority. It's about coming out of a demanding season a little at a time. We are looking for a tune-up. There are other objectives that go beyond the result.”

The international pre-season tour takes Inter Miami to Saudi Arabia, where they face formidable opponents such as Al Hilal and Al Nassr before challenging a team of Hong Kong players and Japan's Kobe. The tour will conclude on February 15 with a friendly match at home against Newell's Old Boys.

Coach Martino acknowledged that scoring goals is a concern but stressed that the primary focus is on achieving team solidity. The injuries pose a challenge, with Argentine striker Facundo Farias ruled out for the entire season due to a cruciate injury.

Despite the hurdles, Martino sees the pre-season as a valuable opportunity for the fans to witness global football icons like Lionel Messi up close. As Inter Miami navigates the unique challenges of an international pre-season, Tata Martino remains optimistic about the team's growth and the significance of their preparations for the upcoming season.