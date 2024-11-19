Inter Miami had a fantastic 2024 season, winning the Supporter's Shield with the best record in the MLS. However, they crashed in flames in the playoffs, losing in the first round to Atlanta United. The Herons were seen as an MLS Cup favorite yet failed to get it done when it mattered most.

In the wake of their abrupt exit, Argentine coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino has decided to leave the club, per Fabrizio Romano.

Martino initially took over in June of 2023, just before Lionel Messi arrived. Messi's brilliance immediately led Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup title. The club also brought in Messi's former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba while also signing Luis Suarez for the '24 campaign.

Inter Miami truly looked unstoppable this past season. They bagged a league-best 79 goals and compiled a 22-4-8 record. Messi scored 21 times and provided 11 assists while Suarez also proved to be lethal in the final third, netting 21 and setting up another nine.

The Herons won the first game of their best-of-3 series with Atlanta, Martino's former club. But, two straight defeats followed. The 61-year-old gaffer brought a ton of coaching experience to the table, also spending time in the dugouts with Barcelona, Argentina, and Mexico.

It will be difficult to find a new boss with such a wonderful relationship with Messi, but the search now begins for David Beckham and Inter Miami.

Per sources close to ESPN, Martino is leaving due to personal reasons. There was a year remaining on his current contract.

Martino is expected to address the media this Friday in a news conference. It will be very interesting to see who the Herons pursue as their next manager for the 2025 campaign, which is set to be jam-packed. Miami will participate in the Club World Cup and likely do another international preseason tour.