Inter Miami CF, in a surprising turn of events, has made the tough decision to cancel its highly anticipated China tour, reported by GOAL. Originally scheduled during the MLS offseason, the tour was set to feature star player Lionel Messi and include matches against Chinese Super League teams Qingdao Hainiu and Chengdu Rongcheng on November 5 and 8, respectively. However, the club has confirmed the cancellation due to “unforeseen circumstances in China.”

A statement issued by the club clarified the situation: “The tour promoter, NSN, has informed Inter Miami CF of the cancellation of its China Tour due to unforeseen circumstances in China. Inter Miami remains committed to expanding its global presence and connecting with fans worldwide. The club will continue to explore future opportunities to achieve this goal, working closely with NSN.”

Reports from reliable sources suggest that bureaucratic and commercial issues were the primary factors behind the tour's cancellation. This development is disappointing news for football enthusiasts in China, who were eagerly anticipating the opportunity to witness Messi's extraordinary skills on their home turf, especially following his recent historic achievement of winning an eighth Ballon d'Or.

Despite this setback, Inter Miami CF remains focused on its global ambitions. The club is determined to engage with fans across the world and is actively exploring alternative avenues to showcase its talent internationally. As Inter Miami regroups and looks ahead, fans can expect exciting developments as the team prepares for the upcoming 2024 MLS campaign.