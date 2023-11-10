Join Inter Miami's star-studded celebrations featuring Lionel Messi and teammates at an end-of-season bash, culminating in a cake.

Inter Miami marked the end of their 2023 soccer season with a lively party attended by Lionel Messi and his teammates. Despite missing out on the MLS playoffs, they celebrated a remarkable Leagues Cup win shortly after Messi joined the team, setting the stage for their 2024 goals.

As reported by GOAL, Inter Miami, under coach Tata Martino, aims to contend for major honors in the coming year. Pre-season training is scheduled to start on January 10, setting the team's sights on a promising season ahead. During the festivities, Messi and Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Benjamin Cremaschi enjoyed a grand celebration at Miami's Casadonna restaurant. The party showcased a large cake adorned with the team's logo, footballs, and a goal, highlighting the team's camaraderie and ambitions.

After their domestic season ended, the team had planned a tour in China, which was later canceled. Instead, they are set to face New York City FC. The match is highly anticipated, as it will feature Messi displaying his eighth Ballon d’Or, generating excitement among fans. The Argentine has said that this would be his last Ballon d'Or win.

Moreover, a friendly match against Newell’s Old Boys is anticipated in early 2024, signifying Inter Miami's determination to engage with other teams and foster a strong football community.

Inter Miami's joyful celebration, featuring top players and plans for the upcoming season, reflects the team's unity and enthusiasm for a promising 2024 campaign. It's not just a celebration but a symbol of their team spirit and eagerness for a fantastic new season.