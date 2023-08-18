Major League Soccer might not yet be on the same level as Europe's top leagues, but it is catching up — at least according to Lionel Messi. The global superstar spoke to media on Thursday for the first time since joining Inter Miami as a free agent back in July.

“I think it has every opportunity to do so,” Messi told ESPN's Luis Miguel Echegaray. “That growth depends a lot on the league. It's an ideal moment to grow. There are important competitions upcoming that will be played in this country.”

Those important moments include the 2024 Copa America and 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will turn the eyes of the soccer world firmly onto North America.

“It's time for the league to make that leap and finish growing, finish looking for what it's been seeking for a while,” Messi continued. “Everything is in place here to witness top-level football because of the country, the structure, a bunch of things.”

Messi believes that the MLS is poised to catch up to the level of competition across the Atlantic Ocean sooner rather than later.

“I think that soccer in the US has grown a lot in this last year,” Messi explained. “It has shown that in the results the USMNT have had lately. It was a great squad in the World Cup, too. Very competitive. It held its own against every team it had on its slate. It's getting closer and closer to the level of Mexican soccer.”

The world's best player has been absolutely annihilating North American competition, scoring nine goals in six wins for Inter Miami and leading them to Saturday's Leagues Cup final. Messi left Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season, and told reporters that his decision was about more than the on-field product.

“My decision was based on a lot of things. We thought about it a lot and decided with my family. I came here so I could continue to enjoy soccer, it's what I've enjoyed all my life, and I chose that place for that reason more than anything.”

Lionel Messi will make his MLS debut on Aug. 26, but first, he will look to help his team win hardware in the Leagues Cup final against Nashville SC.