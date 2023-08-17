In what could be a preview of the voting for the Ballon d'Or award, Lionel Messi is set to battle it out with Erling Haaland for the UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

The pair were announced as part of a three-man shortlist for the 2022/23 season that also includes Haaland's Manchester City teammate Kevin de Bruyne. The final shortlist was based on votes cast by coaches and journalists with the former not allowed to vote for players from their own team.

Lionel Messi — a two-time winner of the award — departed Europe for MLS side Inter Miami earlier this summer, but was part of a PSG team that won Ligue 1 and the Trophée des Champions last season.

However, it was his achievements for Argentina that stand tallest as the 36-year-old led his nation to the World Cup trophy in Qatar, winning the Golden Ball for the second time in the process.

The UEFA award takes into account the performances of players in both domestic and international competitions.

Haaland and De Bruyne, meanwhile, contributed to a historic treble-winning season with City with the former notably scoring 53 goals in 52 games in all competitions while breaking a number of scoring records along the way in his debut season for the Citizens.

Here are the players who finished below the trio including a certain Kylian Mbappe who only managed to finish in sixth position:

4. İlkay Gündoğan – 129 points

5. Rodri – 110 points

6. Kylian Mbappé – 82 points

7. Luka Modrić – 33 points

8. Marcelo Brozović – 20 points

9. Declan Rice – 14 points

10. Alexis Mac Allister – 12 points

11. Jesús Navas – 6 points

The three-man shortlist for Manager of the Year was also announced which includes Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi and former Napoli boss Luciano Spalleti.

Guardiola seems to be the natural favorite given that he achieved a second career treble. His team beat Inzaghi's Inter Milan side in the Champions League final with the Nerazzurri upsetting the odds by even making it that far.

Spalleti, meanwhile, led Napoli to a first Serie A title since the days of Diego Maradona as they steamrolled the competition. Napoli also made it to the Champions League quarterfinals.

The winners of the respective awards will be announced at the UEFA Champions League draw that takes place Aug. 31 in Monaco.