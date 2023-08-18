Inter Miami and Lionel Messi are the talk of the soccer world, as they have gone undefeated since the former Barcelona stars' debut last month.

Some pointed out that the 6-0 start is meaningless to the MLS standings, as all of the games have been a part of the mid season Leagues Cup tournament, noted sports business reporter Joe Pompliano. Inter Miami still sits in last place in the MLS table, but yet the odds to win it all continue to fly towards them.

That phenomenon is a testament to the Messi influence, and there is no fluke to be seen after six games of proof. While they may not have counted yet, Inter Miami is primed to continue dominating with Messi at the helm when their MLS portion of the season resumes on August 26.

Inter Miami has 12 regular season games remaining to go from worst to first. Their quest will begin next Saturday when taking on the New York Red Bulls, and they will have to continue winning big to fight their way into the playoffs. They currently sit with only 18 points, and the last playoff team holds 30.

That gap can close quickly, and bettors are counting on them gaining ground as the odds continue to grow in their favor. Inter Miami has more than half of the money in the entire MLS bet on them to win it all despite sitting in last, according to BetMGM's John Ewing.

.@InterMiamiCF odds to win MLS at @BetMGM +20000: June +3300: Before Messi's 1st game +700: After 6 games with Messi 51% of money is on Messi & Co. to win @MLS. pic.twitter.com/YVVpuh4rVI — John Ewing (@johnewing) August 16, 2023

At the time of this publication, Inter Miami is now all the way to +600 on BetMGM, good for the third best overall odds. The Sportsbook is taking thousands of dollars in bets on Messi's team, which continues to lower the odds even further. Messi has scored in all six of his appearances, with nine total goals so far. During their 4-1 drubbing of the talented Philadelphia Union earlier this week, the odds crashed down further after each goal scored.

Messi and his former European teammates that joined him have proven they can run the MLS, and now it's time to make it count in the standings. The odds have fallen from over +3300 to +600 since he stepped on the field in Miami, and bettors believe he can go all the way if they can squeeze into the MLS Cup playoffs at the end of October.