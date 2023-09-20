Former USMNT defender Alexi Lalas has issued a warning to both Inter Miami and Major League Soccer (MLS) about the importance of transparency when it comes to providing information about Lionel Messi‘s injury status, reported by GOAL. Lalas emphasized the need for openness regarding whether Messi will be available to play in matches, given the massive interest from fans and the impact on ticket sales.

While MLS Commissioner Don Garber has stated that he cannot compel teams or players to act against their best interests, Lalas contends that fans, teams, and media deserve clear information. He noted that Messi's arrival in MLS generated immense hype and promotion, and as such, it is crucial for teams like Inter Miami to be honest about his availability.

Lalas' comments follow Messi's absence from Inter Miami's recent clash against Atlanta United, which resulted in a 5-2 defeat. The absence of the global soccer icon left many fans disappointed, particularly those who had paid a premium for tickets in anticipation of seeing Messi in action. The incident underscores the need for greater clarity regarding player availability in the interest of fan satisfaction.

Messi has since returned to Inter Miami training and is expected to be available for their upcoming match against Toronto FC. Manager Gerardo Martino has indicated that Messi and other players will undergo fitness assessments to determine their readiness for the game. Martino's comments highlight the importance of providing timely updates on player availability to manage fan expectations and promote transparency in MLS.

As Lionel Messi continues to make an impact in MLS and beyond, ensuring that fans are well-informed about his participation in matches will be essential for both Inter Miami and the league as a whole.