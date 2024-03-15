Inter Miami star Lionel Messi gets hopeful injury update by Jordi Alba

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi faces a race against time to recover from an injury ahead of the team's crucial clash against Washington, reported by GOAL. The Argentine superstar sustained the knock during a CONCACAF Champions Cup victory over Nashville, raising concerns about his availability for upcoming fixtures.
While manager Tata Martino has hinted at Messi's absence for the Washington trip, teammate Jordi Alba remains hopeful. Alba, who previously played with Messi at Barcelona, expressed optimism about Messi's recovery, emphasizing his importance to the team's success.
Speaking to AS, Alba said, “Leo always wants to play and help the team. We'll see what the results say about his injury. He's a fundamental player for us, and we hope it's nothing serious.” Alba's sentiments reflect the team's reliance on Messi's talent and leadership on the field.
The prospect of Messi missing matches is a concern for Inter Miami, given his pivotal role in driving the team forward. His absence would be felt not only in terms of individual brilliance but also in elevating the performance of his teammates.
Should Messi sit out the Washington fixture, he would be sidelined until the end of the month, missing a crucial period of the season. However, the team remains hopeful that Messi's injury is minor and that he will be back on the pitch soon.
What's next for Inter Miami and Lionel Messi?
As Inter Miami prepares to face D.C. United, the focus remains on Lionel Messi's recovery and his potential return to action. The team will eagerly await updates on his fitness as they strive to maintain their momentum in the league.
