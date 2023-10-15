Inter Miami, once a promising MLS franchise, had become synonymous with a football revolution in the United States, and the catalyst for this transformation was the legendary Lionel Messi.

Clint Dempsey, a USMNT icon in his own right, knew the impact of Messi's arrival. In an interview with ESPN, he shared his thoughts on how the Argentine superstar had propelled soccer to new heights in the country. According to Dempsey, Messi's presence was akin to a national event, much like the euphoria that grips the nation during the World Cup.

Messi's journey with Inter Miami was nothing short of spectacular. Since joining the team on a free transfer in July, he had become a phenomenon, scoring 11 goals in 13 appearances across all competitions and providing five crucial assists. He played a pivotal role in Inter Miami's victory in the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup, setting a new benchmark for soccer in the United States.

The impact of Messi's move was undeniable. Soccer, or football as it's known globally, was gaining immense popularity. People who had never shown much interest in the sport were now tuning in to watch the mesmerizing skills of the Argentine maestro.

Inter Miami, once just a local team, had transformed into a global brand, with Messi at the heart of it all. The entire country had embraced the beautiful game like never before, and it was clear that Messi had popularized soccer across the United States.

As Messi prepared for his next international duty with Argentina in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, it was evident that his journey with Inter Miami had forever altered the American soccer landscape, making it a force to be reckoned with on the global stage.