Speculation is rife about Lionel Messi‘s potential return to Barcelona on loan once the MLS season concludes, reported by GOAL. The Argentine icon, who departed Camp Nou in the summer of 2021, explored new horizons with Paris Saint-Germain before embarking on his American journey with Inter Miami.

Messi's influence at Inter Miami has been profound, culminating in Leagues Cup glory, although an unfortunate injury threatens his participation in the 2023 MLS playoffs. If his season concludes on October 21, he faces a lengthy break until the 2024 American season kicks off in February. In the past, players like David Beckham, Thierry Henry, and Robbie Keane have returned to Europe on loan during the MLS offseason, sparking rumors of Messi following suit.

Despite Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas expressing the possibility of Messi bidding farewell to Barcelona in a more fitting manner, no official discussions regarding a sensational loan switch have taken place, as reported by SPORT.

What's next for Lionel Messi?

As Lionel Messi got the green-light on a transfer to Barcelona, now it is up to the star to decide what's next on his football wish list. Messi's potential return to Barcelona would undoubtedly capture the imagination of football fans worldwide. However, as of now, the situation remains uncertain, leaving fans eagerly awaiting official announcements from both Inter Miami and Barcelona. As the MLS season inches closer to its climax, the prospect of Messi donning the Barcelona colors once more remains a possibility, adding an intriguing twist to the evolving football landscape.