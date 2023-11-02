Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis has been crowned MLS Newcomer of the Year, outshining iconic footballer Inter Miami's Lionel Messi

In a surprising twist, Atlanta United‘s Giorgos Giakoumakis has been crowned MLS Newcomer of the Year, outshining iconic footballer Inter Miami‘s Lionel Messi and Eduard Lowen, reported by GOAL. Giakoumakis, who made a high-profile move from Celtic to Atlanta United, had a stellar season, scoring 17 goals, earning him the coveted title. The award's voting, conducted by credentialed media, active players, MLS coaches, technical directors, and general managers, took place in October, with Giakoumakis securing the majority of the votes.

This victory marks a significant achievement for Atlanta United, making them the first team to win the award in consecutive years. Thiago Almada, their star from 2022, and former player Miguel Almiron in 2019 contribute to this remarkable feat, tying them with the Seattle Sounders as the second club with three players holding this honor.

Giakoumakis's win was met with praise, especially considering Messi's limited regular-season appearances. Despite Messi's noteworthy contributions in Inter Miami, playing only six games, the award specifically focuses on players' performances throughout the regular season. Giakoumakis's consistent goal-scoring prowess undoubtedly set him apart from the competition. While Eduard Lowen had a compelling case, Giakoumakis's impact on the field proved unmatched, making him the rightful recipient of the award.

As Atlanta United moves forward, they are determined to maintain their momentum after a recent setback, facing a 2-0 defeat against Columbus Crew. The team, led by their outstanding newcomer, looks forward to a strong performance in their upcoming match on Tuesday, November 7. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting MLS season.