Lionel Messi, the iconic Argentine superstar, is making headlines not just for his on-field brilliance at Inter Miami but also for his candid revelations about his personal life and dietary preferences, reported by GOAL. As he continues to shine in the United States following his triumphant 2022 World Cup campaign, Messi shared some insights into his life off the pitch.

While many would expect a professional athlete of his caliber to maintain a strict and regimented diet, Messi revealed that he enjoys a variety of foods that may not align with the traditional athlete's meal plan. When asked about his favorite foods, Messi said, “I am very simple when it comes to meals: asado, milanesa, pasta, chocolate, dulce de leche, ice cream… I like everything that is sweet, I’m in love with it. I try to eat little but every now and then I like it.”

On the field, Messi has been nothing short of spectacular for Inter Miami, scoring an impressive 11 goals in as many appearances. His contributions have been instrumental in Inter Miami's recent successes, including Leagues Cup glory and an appearance in the U.S. Open Cup final.

Lionel Messi's ability to maintain a high level of performance while enjoying his favorite foods in moderation speaks to his exceptional dedication to his craft. As he continues to excel in MLS and embrace life in the United States alongside his family, Messi's influence on and off the field remains as captivating as ever. Fans can expect more extraordinary moments from this football legend as he embarks on this new chapter of his career with Inter Miami.