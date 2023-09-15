Lionel Messi‘s incredible performances at Inter Miami have earned him high praise from his former Barcelona teammate, Marc Bartra, reported by GOAL. The iconic Argentine forward has made a remarkable impact since joining Inter Miami, and his performances have left fans and fellow players in awe.

Messi is not the only former Camp Nou star to make his way to the United States, as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have also joined him in Florida. Their presence has created a buzz among American fans, with tickets to witness Messi's brilliance becoming highly sought after.

Marc Bartra, who now plays for Real Betis, has been following Messi's journey closely and shared his admiration. Bartra stated, “I've never seen anything like it; it's a spectacle. I'm glad he's happy in Miami, and also because of Busi and Alba, I talk to them often. And for Tata [Martino], who took good care of me at Barca.”

Bartra, a product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, continues to have a strong connection to the club. He has been impressed by the emergence of Lamine Yamal, a 16-year-old sensation at Barcelona. Bartra emphasized the importance of mentality, stating that it often matters more than talent.

Messi's decision to pursue the American dream at Inter Miami instead of returning to Barcelona in the summer of 2023 has been met with excitement and intrigue. While Messi and Bartra have moved on to different clubs and countries, their admiration for each other and their shared experiences at Barcelona continue to foster a strong bond.

As Messi continues to light up the MLS with his exceptional skills, fans and fellow players will undoubtedly continue to shower him with praise for the “spectacle” he provides on the pitch.