Lionel Messi and Inter Miami cruised into the semifinals of the Leagues Cup on Friday night, hammering Charlotte FC 4-0 in dominant fashion. Following the clash, Charlotte keeper Kristijan Kahlina hilariously asked both Messi and Sergio Busquets for their autographs, two legends of the game who have made the move over to the MLS.

Check it out:

The Charlotte FC goalkeeper made sure to get Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets’ autographs after their match with Inter Miami 🤩 pic.twitter.com/TzAZF1RHWj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 12, 2023

You'd have to imagine Kahlina likely grew up watching the two Barcelona icons light it up on the pitch, therefore it's not exactly surprising he wanted their signatures. Miami is unbeaten since Messi made his debut for the club and he scored another in the quarterfinals late in the second half. He's now netted eight times in five Leagues Cup appearances for the team. His MLS debut is still to follow later this month.

Inter Miami will now face Philadelphia in the semifinals of the competition and at this rate, they have a legitimate chance at winning the trophy. Lionel Messi has made everyone in this squad around him better and it does help that Busquets and Jordi Alba are also alongside Messi.

When it comes to league play, Miami is dead last in the Eastern Conference which means the Argentine must continue his magic when they clash with the New York Red Bulls on August 26th. The club has 11 MLS games left to turn things around and hopefully make a run at a playoff spot. But whether they do or not, it's clear the future is very bright for David Beckham's group with such star power.