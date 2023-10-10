Inter Miami‘s star player Lionel Messi faces an uncertain future in the remainder of the 2023 MLS season after an unfortunate injury setback, reported by GOAL. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has had a limited involvement in MLS matches recently due to an injury he picked up during international duty with Argentina. Despite his lack of game time, Messi has been included in the latest Argentina squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru, indicating his commitment to his national team.

For Inter Miami, the remaining fixtures in the MLS regular season are crucial, with the team set to face Charlotte FC on October 18 and again three days later in their final regular-season game. However, Messi's availability for these matches remains uncertain, raising concerns about his fitness and potential participation.

Inter Miami's head coach, Tata Martino, has emphasized the importance of preparing for the upcoming season, indicating that the focus is already shifting towards future plans. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Messi's current condition, Martino remains committed to building a strong team for the next season, with an emphasis on making precise decisions about the squad's approach and roster moves.

What's next for Lionel Messi?

If Messi's domestic campaign with Inter Miami has indeed come to an end due to the injury, he faces an extended break until the start of the 2024 MLS season. While Argentina has more World Cup qualifiers scheduled for November, Messi may have the opportunity to focus on his recovery and returning to full match fitness. As the season draws to a close, Inter Miami fans eagerly await updates on Messi's condition and potential involvement in the team's crucial upcoming fixtures.