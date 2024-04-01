In a candid conversation on the ‘Big Time' podcast, Lionel Messi opened up about the importance of rest in his career, especially as he navigates the challenges of aging at Inter Miami, reported by GOAL. Despite facing fitness struggles, Messi remains committed to the game, stating that he will continue playing as long as he feels he can contribute positively to his team's success.
Finding joy at Inter Miami
Since joining Inter Miami, Messi has rediscovered his love for the game after a challenging stint at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). With a supportive environment and a focus on family life, Messi relishes the everyday moments off the pitch as much as the thrill of competition on it. His move to Miami represents a fresh start and a return to enjoying football.
Messi's time at PSG may not have lived up to expectations on the pitch, but it was not without its successes. Despite facing difficulties in settling at Parc des Princes, Messi secured back-to-back Ligue 1 titles and continued to showcase his immense talent. However, his decision to move to MLS was driven by a desire for longevity and personal fulfillment.
“This is what I was looking for when we made the decision with my family: to enjoy it once more, as I've done my whole career, after two difficult years, the truth is we had it rough [at Paris Saint-Germain], but as luck would have it, we're in a place where we're happy not just because of the results on the pitch, but because of the everyday life with my wife, my kids, our lifestyle and the way we spend our time. Truth is, we're enjoying this moment very much.” Messi explained.
Choosing MLS to find balance
While Messi could have continued playing at the highest level in Europe, he opted for a move to MLS to achieve a balance between his professional career and family life. Joining Inter Miami provided Messi with the ideal opportunity to play at his own pace and enjoy his time both on and off the pitch.
Despite nearing the later stages of his career, Messi remains as ambitious as ever. He aims to leave a lasting impact on American soccer while adding to his impressive list of achievements. With a desire to win and compete at the highest level, Messi's presence elevates the profile of MLS and inspires those around him.
Inter Miami aims for glory with Lionel Messi
Inter Miami is not just a retirement destination for Messi; it's a platform for further success and glory. The club recognizes Messi's value as one of the greatest players of all time and is committed to creating an environment where he can thrive. Their efforts to support Messi both on and off the pitch highlight their understanding of his unique talent and importance to the sport.
As fans, we are privileged to witness Messi's continued brilliance on the field. His dedication to the game and his ability to bring joy to millions around the world make him a true icon of football. Inter Miami's commitment to preserving Messi's legacy is commendable, and we should cherish every moment we have with one of the game's greatest-ever players.