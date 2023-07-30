Luis Suarez, the renowned Uruguayan striker, has made headlines by announcing his departure from Brazilian club Gremio earlier than expected, reported by goal.com. Suarez joined Gremio on a two-year contract in January, but due to concerns about his fitness and persistent knee injuries, both parties have agreed to terminate the deal in December 2023. The star striker spoke openly about a potential transfer to Inter Miami to rejoin with Lionel Messi.

“I feel that next year I will not be able to perform due to my fitness and the high demands of the Brazilian championship, which is why the club and I have spoken about ending my contract [with Gremio] a year early,” Suarez revealed, expressing gratitude to the club for accommodating the decision.

While speculation grew about a possible reunion with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami, Suarez quickly dismissed the rumors. He clarified that Inter Miami had not approached him directly regarding a transfer.

“I’m well aware that Inter Miami spoke with Gremio and that the club told them that I have a contract. I can say that [Inter Miami] has not spoken to me,” Suarez stated, keeping the transfer talk in check.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The prospect of a reunion with Messi in the MLS next year remains uncertain as Suarez's chronic knee issues may affect the feasibility of such a move. The 37-year-old forward has shown remarkable dedication, playing through pain, but his ability to continue at the same level raises concerns.

As Luis Suarez's time at Gremio draws to a close in December, football enthusiasts eagerly await his next move. Whether he stays in Brazil, considers offers from other clubs, or eventually links up with Messi in the MLS, one thing is certain – Suarez's journey continues to captivate the football world.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.