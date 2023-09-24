Inter Miami CF, co-owned by football icon David Beckham, appears to be making ambitious moves in the transfer market. The latest rumor suggests they may pursue Real Madrid's midfield maestro, Luka Modric, further to bolster their squad alongside the legendary Lionel Messi.

Reports from the Croatia-based newspaper, the Dubrovnik Times, have ignited speculation that Inter Miami is eyeing a move for Luka Modric. While the Croatian midfielder recently inked a contract extension with Real Madrid until the following summer, his limited playing time this season, with just one start in La Liga, has fueled rumors of a potential January departure. Modric's situation may prompt Real Madrid's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, to consider offers from the MLS side.

This prospective acquisition would see Modric join the ranks of former Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who have already made their mark in Inter Miami's squad. The allure of pairing Modric's creative brilliance with Messi's legendary skillset is undoubtedly exciting for fans and the club.

Additionally, Inter Miami is reportedly exploring adding former Barcelona forward Luis Suárez, now with Gremio. Suárez, who has been linked with moving away from the Brazilian Serie A side after the league campaign, could add dimension to the team's attacking prowess.

Inter Miami's transfer ambitions signal a new era for the club as they assemble a star-studded roster in their quest for success. With Beckham's vision and a constellation of footballing talent, the future looks promising for Inter Miami CF as they aim to make their mark in Major League Soccer and beyond.