The Lionel Messi effect is all over MLS since his arrival at Inter Miami, where the superstar has showcased an impeccable form that has left defenders and coaches pondering how to stop his magic, reported by goal.com. As Inter Miami gears up to face FC Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semi-final, FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan has unveiled his strategy to tame Messi's brilliance.

Pat Noonan, speaking with CBS Sports Golazo, acknowledged the daunting challenge of containing one of the greatest footballers to ever grace the sport. He noted the array of tactics other teams have employed against Messi, ranging from aggressive pressing to deeper defensive lines. The seasoned coach emphasized the importance of limiting Messi's space while acknowledging the difficulty of the task.

Reflecting on recent matches, Noonan observed the resilience of teams that managed to frustrate Messi's rhythm, only to witness him conjure moments of brilliance in crucial junctures. He cited the necessity of tight defending and quick reactions to prevent Messi from unleashing his formidable shots.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The impact of Messi's presence on Inter Miami's fortunes cannot be overstated. The team's meteoric rise in form after his arrival from Barcelona underscores his role in transforming the squad's dynamics. Notably, Inter Miami secured their inaugural Leagues Cup title under his leadership, an achievement that added to his remarkable trophy collection, making him the most decorated player in history.

With Lionel Messi's transformative influence evident and his ability to conjure game-changing moments intact, fans around the MLS eagerly await the showdown between the mesmerizing Argentine and those who aim to devise a strategy to contain his brilliance. As the soccer world witnesses the ongoing chapter of Messi's illustrious career, the upcoming match against FC Cincinnati presents another platform for the maestro to showcase his indelible mark on the beautiful game.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.