During Inter Miami‘s Champions Cup clash with Nashville, Lionel Messi showcased the perfect response to taunts directed at him by fans, shouting the name of Cristiano Ronaldo, reported by GOAL. While Ronaldo has been known to react angrily to such taunts during his matches with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, Messi chose a different path, opting to let his performance on the field do the talking.
The eternal rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo often sees fans using distracting chants aimed at both players. Cristiano Ronaldo's responses to these taunts have sometimes been heated, resulting in suspensions for gestures deemed unsportsmanlike. However, Messi showed a different demeanor, maintaining his composure and focusing on his game rather than responding to the crowd.
During the clash against Nashville, despite the attempts of rival supporters to unsettle him, Messi remained unfazed. Instead, he answered by showing his extraordinary skill, delivering a trademark left-footed goal that silenced the fans and showed his unmatched talent on the pitch. The goal helped to Inter Miami's victory and secured their progression to the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Nashville fans started shouting and Leo Messi did this! 😂😂
How does it feel get knocked out by the 🐐? pic.twitter.com/iBvVnTYokf
— Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) March 15, 2024
While Lionel Messi's performance was crucial to Inter Miami's success, the match against Nashville also saw him sustain an unfortunate injury. As a result, it is unsure whether he will be fit to play in the team's next MLS fixture against D.C. United. Nonetheless, Messi's ability to stay focused amidst taunts from opposing fans shows to his professionalism and dedication to his team's cause.
Watch Messi live. Every club, every match, including playoffs. Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass!