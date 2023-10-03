Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino has voiced his concerns about the toll match congestion is taking on his team, both physically and mentally, reported by GOAL. The Herons have played a staggering 17 matches in just 73 days since Martino and star player Lionel Messi arrived at the club. This punishing schedule, with matches often just days apart, has left the players drained and fatigued.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV

Martino highlighted the challenges his team has faced, emphasizing the mental and physical exhaustion caused by the relentless fixture list. Despite their valiant efforts, Inter Miami suffered in their recent match against NYCFC, missing key players like Messi, Jordi Alba, and Diego Gomez. Martino acknowledged the team’s resilience, especially considering the circumstances they inherited when he and Lionel Messi took over.

Currently positioned outside the 2023 MLS playoffs, Inter Miami faces a critical juncture in their season. With only four matches left in the regular season, including clashes against the Chicago Fire on October 4 and Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati on October 7, Inter Miami is in a must-win situation. The upcoming games will not only test their physical endurance but also challenge their mental fortitude.

Martino stressed the importance of these remaining matches, acknowledging the team's progress from last place when they took over. However, securing a playoff spot will require an extraordinary effort from the players, pushing them to their limits amid the grueling schedule. The Herons are hoping for a strong finish, relying on their talent and determination to overcome the obstacles and secure a spot in the playoffs.