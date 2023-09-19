Lionel Messi is expected to make his return to the Inter Miami lineup as they gear up for a crucial MLS encounter against Toronto FC on Wednesday, reported by GOAL. Messi had been sidelined due to a minor knock he picked up while on international duty with Argentina during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. In his absence, Inter Miami faced Atlanta United and suffered a disappointing 5-2 defeat, with Jordi Alba also unavailable.

Inter Miami now faces a seven-point gap to bridge in the remaining seven games of the season if they are to secure a spot in the playoffs. With so much at stake, Toronto FC anticipates Messi's presence in the lineup when they visit DRV PNK Stadium.

Victor Vazquez, a veteran playmaker who had shared his formative years in Barcelona's La Masia academy alongside Messi, expressed his belief that Messi would be ready to play on Wednesday. He noted that Messi would be eager to perform in front of his fans and help Inter Miami secure crucial points in their playoff pursuit.

Interim coach Terry Dunfield echoed Vazquez's sentiments, emphasizing Messi's incredible impact since joining the league. Messi's individual brilliance has not only elevated his team but also raised the profile of Inter Miami and MLS as a whole.

As the soccer world eagerly awaits Lionel Messi's return, the upcoming clash between Inter Miami and Toronto FC promises to be a thrilling showdown, with both teams hungry for points and determined to make their mark in the MLS playoff race.