Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku was sent off in stoppage time in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals on Tuesday following an equalizer from the spot because of his celebrations, ultimately receiving a second yellow card. But, the drama didn’t end there. A group of Juventus supporters proceeded to yell racist chants at the Belgian international, who also dealt with a similar situation back in 2019.

On Wednesday morning, Lukaku had a strong yet powerful response to the racial abuse on Instagram:

“History repeats itself. Been through it in 2019.. and 2023 again..I hope the league really take actions for real this time because this beautiful game should be enjoyed by everyone…”

“Thank you for the supportive messages”

“F**k racism.”

Roc Nation, who represents the striker, also spoke out on the matter and demanded an apology from Juve. Via Sky Sports:

“Tonight’s racist remarks made towards Romelu Lukaku by Juventus fans in Turin were beyond despicable and cannot be accepted,” Roc Nation Sports International president Michael Yormark said.

“Before, during, and after the penalty, he was subjected to hostile and disgusting racist abuse. Romelu celebrated in the same manner he has previously celebrated goals. The referee’s response was to award a yellow card to Romelu.

“The Italian authorities must use this opportunity to tackle racism, rather than punish the victim of the abuse.”

Juventus did say they will be investigating the incident:

“Juventus Football Club, as always, are collaborating with the police to identify those responsible for the racist gestures and chants which took place last night.”

Racist chants aren’t anything new across Europe, specifically in the Serie A. It’s happened time and time again. AC Milan stars Fikayo Tomori and Mike Maignan were the subject of racial abuse just last month in an away game against Cagliari.

On a more positive note, Romelu Lukaku salvaged a draw for Inter, who now head back to the San Siro for the second leg later this month.