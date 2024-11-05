ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Arsenal looks to stay undefeated in Champions League play as they face Inter Milan. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with an Inter Milan-Arsenal prediction and pick.

Inter Milan comes in at 2-1-0 so far in UCL play. After taking a 0-0 draw with Manchester City, they would win over Crvena Zvezda and Young Boys in back-to-back games. Meanwhile, Arsenal is also 2-1-0 in UCL play. They opened up with a 0-0 draw over Atalanta, before they beat PSG and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Here are the Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Inter Milan-Arsenal Odds

Inter Milan: +170

Arsenal: +165

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 goals: +112

Under 2.5 goals: -138

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Fulham

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Inter Milan Will Win

Inter Milan has scored well in general this year. This year, in 14 fixtures across all leagues, they have scored 30 goals, good for 2.14 goals per game. Further, they have scored in 13 of 14 fixtures this year. Still, in Champions League play they have scored five goals over three games. Four of those came against Crvena Zvezda, while they have been the victim of a clean sheet in UCL play.

Marcus Thurman has led the way for Inter Milan this year. In Serie A play, he has seven goals and two assists on the year. Further, he has scored the seven goals on an expected four goals. He has one goal on an expected .6 goals in UCL play. Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez has also been solid. He has scored five times with two assists in domestic league play. Martinex has one goal on an expected .9 in UCL play. Mehdi Taremi has been great in UCL play. He has one goal and two assists in UCL play while having no goals and just one assist in domestic league play.

Inter Milan has been great in UCL play on defense. They have yet to concede a goal and also had a clean sheet against a great Manchester City offensive unit. Yann Sommer has been great in UCL play. He has stopped all ten shots on target so far, allowing zero goals on an expected 1.6.

Why Arsenal Will Win

Arsenal has scored well in their 15 fixtures across all leagues this year. Arsenal has scored 28 goals, good for 1.87 goals per game. Still, in Champions League play, they have scored just three goals, in their two fixtures. Further, one of the goals was an own goal by Shakthar. The shot total has been an issue. They are averaging just 8.33 shots per game with 48 percent hitting the target in UCL play. Across all leagues, they are averaging 13.6 shots per game, with 41 percent hitting the target.

Kai Havertz has led the way for Arsenal this year. He has four goals and an assist in domestic league play, while also having one of the two goals scored by Arsenal in UCL play. The other goal belongs to Bukayo Saka. He has scored three in the Premier League but has seven assists. Saka does not have the same level of play in setting up shots so far in UCL play, going without an assist. Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli has struggled in the three UCL games. He does not have a goal, on an expected 1.0 goals. He has two goals and two assists in the Premier League.

The Arsenal defense has yet to give up a goal in UCL play. Overall, they have allowed just 12 goals across 15 fixtures. David Raya has been great in goal. He has not allowed a goal in UCL play on five shots on target. Further, he also has a save on a penalty kick. Still, Raya has had some struggles this year. In Premier League play he has allowed 11 goals on an expected 9.9 this season.

Both teams have been great on defense this year. Inter Milan has eight clean sheets in 14 fixtures this year. Arsneals has seven clean sheets in 15 fixtures this year. Arsenals has also seen 60 percent of their games end up over 2.5 goals this year, while Inter Milan has seen 43 percent of their games end under 2.5 goals. Inter Milan has allowed two or more goals just four times this year, while Arsenal has allowed two or more goals just three times. While both teams have the ability to score, both of them have multiple games over four goals which has inflated their numbers. Expect this to stay low-scoring and take the under in this one.

Final Inter Milan-Arsenal Prediction & Pick: Under 2.5 Goals (-138)