Colombia and China lock horns in the International Women's Friendly! Catch the International Women's Friendly odds series here, featuring our Colombia-China prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The China women's national football team falls under the Chinese Football Association (CFA). The Steel Roses have a long history in women's football, with a notable presence in Asian competitions.

The Colombian Football Federation supervises the Colombian women's national football team. They are a member of the CONMEBOL and are currently ranked 28th in the FIFA Rankings.

Here are the Colombia-China soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Women's Friendly Odds: Colombia-China Odds

Colombia: +160

China: +150

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: -112

Under 2.5 Goals: -122

How to Watch Colombia vs. China

TV: N/A

Stream: 1xBet

Time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Colombia Can Beat China

Ranked as the 25th-best nation in the FIFA women's rankings, Colombia stands as one of the top-ranked national teams in South America. Colombia has qualified for both the World Cup and the Olympics. The team has qualified for three FIFA Women's World Cups, in Germany 2011, Canada 2015, and Australia–New Zealand 2023. The team won the Gold medal in the 2019 Pan American Games and was runner-up in the 2022 Copa América Femenina.

The Powerpuff Girls have played eight games in 2023. They were runners-up to Mexico in the 2023 Women's Revelations Cup, posting a 1-2-0 record and edging out Nigeria and Costa Rica for the runner-up spot. In five friendly games, they lost to France (5-2) and Italy (2-1). They split the results against Panama with a win (0-2) and a draw (1-1). The game against Ireland had to be abandoned after 20 minutes due to “overly physical” play from Colombia that resulted in the hospitalization of one of the Ireland players.

With the World Cup coming soon, Colombia hopes to stop its bad form within the last 5 games. This is not an easy period for the players and coach Nelson Abadía Arango as the form record is (1W, 2D, 2L) with an average of 1.8 goals conceded per game. The Powerpuff Girls have conceded two or more goals in seven of their last 17 matches.

Las Cafeteras will be preparing for the World Cup, where they are slotted in Group H alongside Germany, Morocco, and South Korea. Catalina Usme is the most capped player for the team with 75 appearances and the top scorer with 38 goals. Daniela Montoya is the current captain of the team. Marcela Restrepo Valencia is a midfielder for both the Colombia women's national team and Spanish Premier League side DUX Logroño.

Why China Can Beat Colombia

The Chinese women's national team, known as the Steel Roses, achieved great success in the 1990s, earning multiple international titles during what was considered their Golden Generation. However, the team experienced a decline in performance in the 21st century. Their most recent triumph in the AFC Asian Cup came in 2006. As of 2023, the team is ranked as the 14th best in the world and secured their ninth AFC Asian Cup title, marking their first victory since 2006.

This match against Colombia will be China's eighth friendly fixture this year. Their introductory match in 2023 resulted in a 4-1 loss to Sweden, followed by goalless draws to Ireland and Switzerland. A 3-0 routing by Spain followed afterward. The Steel Roses bounced back with 1-0 and 2-1 wins over Russia in two matches at the Conson Stadium. China's latest fixture was a 3-0 loss to Brazil in a friendly game in Australia.

China enters the match with a strong desire for victory. The Steel Roses have been successful in 11 of its last 19 away matches. They have been prolific in front of goal, averaging 2.9 goals per game in their last 19 away fixtures. Furthermore, their defense has been solid, keeping a clean sheet in 11 of their last 19 away matches.

Examining China's recent record, they have scored an average of 2.6 goals in their last 16 matches, won five of their last eight matches, and conceded one goal or less in seven of their last eight matches. It is important to acknowledge that China has experienced a period of poor form in their last five games, with a record of one win, two draws, and two losses, conceding an average of 1.6 goals per game.

Wang Shanshan takes the captain's armband, and she will look to add to her 152 caps and 58 goals. Her teammates at Wuhan Jianghan University include the likes of vice-captain Zhang Rui (24 goals, 161 caps), Lou Jiahui (5, 111), Gu Yasha (13, 121), and Wu Haiyan (3, 129). The other big names to watch out for in China are Wang Shuang (Racing Louisville), Shen Mengyu (Celtic), and Li Mengwen (Paris Saint-Germain). Wu Chengshu (Canberra United), Zhang Linyan (Grasshopper), and Yang Lina (Levante Las Planas) also play for other leagues.

Final Colombia-China Prediction & Pick

Both nations are looking for momentum but will play a nice, easy, and injury-free game. Not a lot of contact and physicality are expected from both squads. But, China holds a greater grip and finesse than Colombia and will win this game.

Final Colombia-China Prediction & Pick: China (+150), Over 2.5 goals (-112)