Moldova and Montenegro lock horns in the International Women's Friendly! Catch the International Women's Friendly odds series here, featuring our Moldova-Montenegro prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Football Association of Moldova (FAM) controls the selection of the Moldova women's national football. Moldova has been a member of FIFA since 1994 and the UEFA since 1993.

The Montenegro women's national football team represents Montenegro in international women's football. The Football Association of Montenegro organizes the national squad.

Here are the Moldova-Montenegro soccer odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

International Women's Friendly Odds: Moldova-Montenegro Odds

Moldova: +475

Montenegro: -220

Draw: +340

How to Watch Moldova vs. Montenegro

TV: N/A

Stream: ScoreBat, OddsPedia

Time: 11:30 AM ET/ 8:30 AM PT

Why Moldova Can Beat Montenegro

The Moldova women's national team has never qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup or the UEFA Women's Championship. They have dropped to 111 in the FIFA rankings, a massive decrease from their 81st placement in December 2017, but they will be adamant to improve their standings.

Moldova overcame Montenegro 2-1 three days prior to this, their latest clash. Claudia Chiper's first goal made the first goal, but Medina Desic's effort made things equal after three minutes. However, Anastasia Toma converted in the penalty spot in the 19th minute to blast the last goal of the match. This match has been the bright light in the Tricolors' struggles since their 1-1 draw against Lithuania in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Moldova is not headed to the World Cup this week hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Moldova had a devastating run in the World Cup qualifiers, getting last place in UEFA Group G below Italy, Switzerland, Romania, Croatia, and Lithuania. The Tricolors will be prepping for the UEFA Nations League in September. They are in League C Group 1 alongside Andorra, Latvia, and Malta.

One part of the Moldova women's national football team has trailed behind in terms of reliability is their defense. They have been conceding goals for 20 consecutive matches now. With this, defenders Cristina Cerescu, Dumitrița Prisăcari, Francesca Covali, and Violeta Mițul will need to step up their game.

Natalia Munteanu is the captain and she mans the goalkeeping slot; interestingly, she has three goals in 25 appearances. Other goalscorers for the team are Claudia Chiper, Carolina Țabur, and Nadejda Colesnicenco.

Why Montenegro Can Beat Moldova

The Montenegrin women's team was founded in 2012, six years after Montenegro gained independence. It is organized and headed by the Football Association of Montenegro. Their participation in international competitions has been limited. However, they continue to compete and strive for success in future tournaments. As of June 29, 2023, the Montenegro women's national football team is ranked 91st in the FIFA Women's World Rankings.

In international friendly matches, Montenegro's performance has been mixed. As of their last ten games, they have recorded three wins, one draw, and six losses. Montenegro placed third in UEFA Group E for the World Cup qualifiers, failing to book a ticket to the tournament this week. They will instead be preparing for the UEFA Nations League in September. The Brave Falcons are slotted in League C Group 3 with Azerbaijan, Cyprus, and Faroe Islands.

Montenegro has won twice against Moldova in friendly games. In February this year, they won both matches at home with 6-1 and 2-0 scorelines. The likes of Armisa Kuc and Nikolina Cakovic bagged braces while Sladana Bulatovic and Jelena Vujadinovic scored in the first match, while Bulatovic scored two goals in the next game. Montenegro has also won 3-1 over North Macedonia, with Vujadinovic, Jasna Dokovic, and Jelena Karlicic appearing in the scoresheet.

Montenegro is going to need to sort out the problems in the back first to improve the results as they have been conceding goals for four consecutive away matches now.

Rayo Vallecano forward Slađana Bulatović is the team captain. She will push the attack for the squad and add to her 17 goals and 57 caps. Armisa Kuč has 21 goals and 58 caps and currently plays for the Turkish club Fomget GSK. Other big names for the team are Anđela Tošković, Nađa Stanović, Darija Đukić, Tanja Malesija, and Maja Šaranović.

Final Moldova-Montenegro Prediction & Pick

Both squads will definitely make some goals in their fourth face-off. Moldova will make up for their two previous losses against Montenegro and get this win in high-scoring fashion.

Final Moldova-Montenegro Prediction & Pick: Moldova (+475)