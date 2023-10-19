Invincible creator Robert Kirkman provided an update at New York Comic Con and teased about more members of The Walking Dead's cast coming aboard the series.

The Amazon Prime series already shares many members with The Walking Dead, including Steven Yeaun, Khary Payton, Ross Marquand, Chad Coleman, and Sonequa Martin-Green, who have each been featured in both shows, according to Screen Rant.

And now more may be coming.

Invincible and Walking Dead cast

“Finishing touches on the last few bits of season 2 are being done right now. Season 3 is very far along. When I talk about the actors that we have for season 2, it is a minefield. There's so many in season 3 that we have to talk about. If you think the cast expanded for season 2, just wait until you hear about who we're getting in the show in season 3,” Kirkman said.

“That might give you an indication as to how far we're going. There's just so much big stuff planned. It's possible that there may be some more Walking Dead alums that may be popping into Invincible at some point,” he added.

There has always been a tight connection between The Walking Dead and Invincible since the show began. It stems from the creator, Robert Kirkman, who led the comics from which the shows were adopted. Considering he created both endeavors, naturally, there are similarities.

The connection between both shows is a unique opportunity to bring both together. The premises of The Walking Dead and Invincible are obviously different; casting the same actors for both series is a unique opportunity to keep fans hooked.