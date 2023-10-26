Season 2 of Robert Kirkman's Invincible is returning to Prime Video on November 3; however, we already have a glimpse into Season 3.

The creator recently hinted at some of who might be in Season 3, according to Variety.

Season 3 of Invincible cameos

When asked if any actors are showing up in Season 2 that were not announced yet, Kirkman responded, “At this point? No.”

He said, “But there are so many actors that are in Season 3 that are not in Season 2 that I am terrified to talk about actors in interviews because Season 3 has already been recorded, and the sessions definitely run together in my head.”

“There are people who were in Season 1 whose characters don't appear in Season 2, but do appear in Season 3 — that's a tidbit I'll give you,” is what he added.

It sounds like we'll see some familiar faces from Season 1 when Season 3 is released, which will probably be soon after Season 2 wraps.

Regarding characters and what he pulls from the comics into the animation, Kirkman noted, “While keeping the skeleton intact, the goal is to take what's in the comics and enrich and deepen it.”

“Debbie wasn't the biggest character in the comics, and that's a unique perspective that's more relatable to the audience because she has no superpowers. Her story is interesting because of everything that's happening with her husband and her son and her being at the center of this insane world,” he said. “And then we also have Sandra Oh, who is spectacular, playing her. So, a lot of plots come from, ‘Ok, well, what are we doing with Debbie that we didn't do in the comic?'”

We'll all have to wait to see who makes it in Invincible Season 3, but first, we have Season 2 to look forward to, which debuts in several days.