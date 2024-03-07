We're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 as we'll turn our attention towards the Light Heavyweight (205) Division for this next bout. Moldova's Ion Cutelaba will square off against Brazil's Philipe Lins as both fighters try to build upon their last win. Check out our UFC odds series for our Cutelaba-Lins prediction and pick.
Ion Cutelaba (17-9-1) comes into this fight with a 6-8-1 record in the UFC since 2016. He's had a rocky run recently and went 2-4-1 over his last seven fights. Avoiding a third-straight loss, he bounced back with a Round 1 KO win over Tanner Boser in his last fight and he'll be looking for a similar result here. Cutelaba stands 6'1″ with a 75-inch reach.
Philipe Lins (17-5) has gone 3-2 inside the UFC since 2020. Suffering two quick losses to begin his UFC stint, Lins has turned a corner and saw victories in his last three consecutive bouts, two by unanimous decision and one by knockout. After dropping out of this fight last October due to medical issues, he'll make his return and fight his rightful opponent. Lins stands 6'2″ with a 78-inch reach.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC 299 Odds: Ion Cutelaba-Philipe Lins Odds
Ion Cutelaba: -120
Philipe Lins: +100
Over 1.5 rounds: +110
Under 1.5 rounds: -140
Why Ion Cutelaba Will Win
There was much to be said about Ion Cutelaba coming in as just a -135 favorite in his last fight as Tanner Boser made his debut in the weight class, but it was clear that the fighter from Moldova hasn't lost a step in terms of his power. Every now and then, Cutelaba reminds us of his full capabilities and if he's precise with his striking, he can knock out just about anyone in the division. Still, he'll be dealing with another big body in Philipe Lins, so he'll have to work inside and close the distance while applying pressure with his striking.
Cutelaba can win this fight if he's the more active guy in all areas of the fight. Lins doesn't typically do much wrestling, but he's yet to be taken down in his career, and getting this fight to the mat could be an issue for Cutelaba. Still, he should look to threaten the level changes as it could drop Lins' hands and open a big gap for an overhand or hook.
Why Philipe Lins Will Win
Philipe Lins grew extremely well following his two consecutive losses upon arriving at the UFC and he's clearly settled into his identity as a fighter at this point. His last win over Maxim Grishin was a great test of his ability to go all three rounds and he was able to do enough with his wrestling and top pressure to secure the unanimous victory. He could see similar success by putting Cutelaba on his back in this fight as we haven't really seen him threaten from that position in the past. Lins will undoubtedly be the harder man the bring down in this fight.
Philipe Lins has been earning many of his wins on the back of his output and striking consistency. He throws a high volume of strikes and lands at about 46%, but we've seen his output waver before I he begins to grow tired during the later rounds. To have success here, cardio will be a massive focal point and he'll need the gas tank to constantly pressure Cutelaba into the third round.
Final Ion Cutelaba-Philipe Lins Prediction & Pick
This should be a close bout given the betting lines and both fighters have a similar style in their striking when looking at both tapes. Cutelaba is being the slight edge here for his one-punch knockout ability being the equalizer in this fight. Otherwise, Philipe Lins has looked like the more technical guy over the last few fights.
It'll be interesting to see how aggressive Cutelaba is in closing the distance and we'll see how long it takes before he shoots on his opponent. We've never seen Lins fight off of his back and with Cutelaba struggling off his back in the past, neither fighter will want to risk the takedown during this fight.
Ultimately, I think Cutelaba's willingness to shoot for a takedown could spell trouble for Lins as he lets his hands drop. Cutelaba certainly has more power on his side and he'll be looking for the overhand shot all night. Let's ride with the slight favorite here as we enjoy a close back-and-forth affair.
Final Ion Cutelaba-Philipe Lins Prediction & Pick: Ion Cutelaba (-120), Over 1.5 Rounds (+110)