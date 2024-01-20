Iowa football lands former No. 1 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor from the transfer portal after one season with Alabama.

Iowa State football has landed former five-star prospect Kadyn Proctor, per HayesFawcett3 on X. After playing one season for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Proctor chose to pack his bags and head back home to play for the Hawkeyes. This comes with a wave of transfers from Tuscaloosa, following the departure of Nick Saban from Alabama.

Proctor started every game for the Tide as a true freshman. He earned Freshman All-American honors and First Team All-SEC honors in 2023. Proctor was a part of the final team coached by Saban at the collegiate level, playing in the College Football Playoff less than a month ago. While the Crimson Tide's offensive line was scrutinized the entire season, Proctor was able to improve as the year went on.

He has incredible potential as the former No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class, standing at 6'7″ and 355 pounds. Proctor is going to give Iowa football a huge boost on the offensive end, where they struggled this past season. The Hawkeyes have been known for their elite defensive units, but the offensive end has been a different story.

He'll be playing in the Big Ten, where the spotlight shines on the trenches. If Iowa football can enhance their offense, they can take the program to a new level. Proctor brings size, experience, and knowledge. While he's a young player he spent time in the SEC playing against the most talented athlete in the country. Proctor was also able to duel against a top-level Big Ten team like Michigan in the CFP, preparing for life with Iowa football.