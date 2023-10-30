After 12 seasons on the staff, Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is not expected to return to the program next year, according to David Eickholt. The son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, he's currently in his seventh season as offensive coordinator for the Hawkeyes.

This season is a culmination of years of inadequate results for Iowa football's offense. The Hawkeyes average under 20 points per game this season and have scored 16 total touchdowns as a team in eight games.

Iowa failed to average more than 24 points a game in each of the last two seasons. Only eight teams in Division I college football averaged fewer points than the Hawkeyes in 2022, who scored 17.7 points per game.

Iowa entered a Week 8 matchup with Minnesota on the heels of a three-game winning streak. The Hawkeyes offense did virtually nothing in the defensive battle, totaling a measly 127 yards of offense in a 12-10 loss.

Iowa football has long been built on a stout defense, especially during the Kirk Ferentz era. This season is no different, as the Hawkeyes are ranked 20th in the country in total defense and allow the sixth-fewest points per game. Outside of 31 points scored by Penn State, Iowa has not allowed an opponent to score more than 16 points this season en route to a 6-2 record.

Iowa football has been criticized for allowing Brian Ferentz to keep his job despite the poor results of the offense. It appears that the program is finally taking some action with Ferentz expected to step down at the conclusion of this season.