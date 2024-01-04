Iowa football's Cooper DeJean officially declares for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Iowa football is going to need to find a replacement cornerback for next season, as it sounds like Cooper DeJean is on his way out. Rather than entering the transfer portal, the star corner has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

As it turns out, DeJean is a freak of an athlete too, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Upon declaring for the NFL Draft, the Iowa football star was listed as the 14th-best athlete on The Freaks List.

“Iowa CB Cooper DeJean is entering the 2024 NFL Draft. Was No. 14 on the Freaks List. A noted Combine trainer who's worked with him came away raving about DeJean. ‘His numbers were insane. He has the capability of breaking 4.3 at 210 pounds.'”

DeJean is going to be one of the top cornerbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft. He's been a stud playing for Iowa football. He finished the season with 41 total tackles, five pass deflections, and two interceptions.

It'll be interesting to watch the scouting process leading up to the NFL Draft. Due to DeJean's athleticism, he very well could skyrocket up draft boards based on how he performs in the NFL Combine. Jordan Luallen, an NFL Combine trainer, claims that Cooper DeJean is one of the best pure athlete's he's ever seen in person.

“This offseason, he spent a week with NFL combine trainer Jordan Luallen, who clocked DeJean at 0.92 in his flying 10s and had him at 2.39 in his 20-yard sprint out of a two-point stance. ‘His numbers were insane,” Luallen says. “He has the capability of breaking 4.3 (in the 40) at 210 pounds.'”

“Luallen has worked with a bunch of Freaky athletes who have gone on to the NFL. He says DeJean has a unique blend of a football freak with track skills. ‘His acceleration is incredibly fluid and super powerful. He’s the best athlete I’ve seen in person, pound for pound.'”

Keep an eye on the former Iowa football star, as his athleticism makes him an exciting prospect.