Iowa football's season didn't go to plan when starting quarterback Cade McNamara went down with a torn ACL versus Michigan State. The good news for the Hawkeyes is McNamara has announced he plans to be back next season.

McNamara posted a few photos as well as a statement on X, which in part said, “I want to thank everyone for all the love and support. The road ahead is a rigorous one but nothing I haven’t overcome before. I can’t wait to get back to Iowa City to support my teammates for the rest of this season.

I had a vision when I decided to come to Iowa and that vision remains the same. There is a lot I want to accomplish in the Black and Gold and look forward to bringing it to life in the 2024 season. Go Hawks!”

With Cade McNamara in the lineup, the Hawkeyes were 4-1, with the lone loss coming in a 31-0 shutout to Penn State football. The Michigan football transfer completed 51.1% of his passes for 505 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions. Iowa football is 2-1 since McNamara's injury and averaging just 15 points per game in those three contests.

The Iowa offense has received heavy criticism for not scoring consistently while offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's job has been called a product of nepotism since his dad, Kirk Ferentz, is the coach. Ahead of the year, Brian agreed to two incentives for him to keep his job after the 2023 season. Iowa must win at least seven games and the offense has to score at least 25 points game in order to retain his position. At 6-2, there's a good chance he will hit the seven-win incentive, but the second one may be a long-shot. Iowa currently averages 19.5 ppg, less than two more than they did last season when they put up 17.7 ppg.