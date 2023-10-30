The Iowa football program is expected to move on from offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz after this season, and he released a statement about the school's decision to move on from him after the season.

“For the vast majority of my adult life I have had the privilege to represent the University of Iowa as a football player and coach,” Brian Ferentz said, via Pete Thamel of ESPN. “I have always considered and will always consider it an honor. In that time my singular goal has been to contribute to the football team's success. As long as I am employed by the University of Iowa my stated goal will not change. My priority will continue to be the well being of our students and the success of our team.”

Brian Ferentz will remain the offensive coordinator under Kirk Ferentz through the end of the bowl season, but the role will be filled by someone else after the season is over. Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz released a statement on the change to Kirk Ferentz's staff.

“After conversations with head coach Kirk Ferentz, coach Brian Ferentz and president Wilson, I informed Brian our intention is for him to be with us through the bowl game, but this is his last season with the program,” Beth Goetz's statement reads, via Brett McMurphy of Action Network .”Making this known today is in the best interest of the program and its loyal fans; it provides clarity during this pivotal time in the schedule.”

It will be interesting to see who Iowa football adds as offensive coordinator in the offseason.