These two teams were disappointed entering this game because they had so much to play for at the end of the year but blew it. They will both be at mostly full strength, making this one of the more entertaining games in bowl season. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Iowa State-Miami prediction and pick.

Iowa State-Miami Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams will face off for the first time in this game, one of the more entertaining matchups in the bowl season outside of the College Football Playoff.

Overall Series: These two teams have never faced each other before.

Here are the Iowa State-Miami College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Iowa State-Miami Odds

Iowa State: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +150

Miami: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -182

Over: 55.5 (-114)

Under: 55.5 (-106)

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Miami

Time: 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT

TV: ABC

Why Iowa State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State's offense has been solid this year. They are averaging 416.3 yards and 30.2 points per game. Rocco Becht has been the key behind this offense's success. He has 3,235 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a 59.3% completion percentage. The receiving corps has been balanced out wide with two 1,000-yard receivers. Jayden Higgins leads with 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns on 87 receptions. Then, Jaylin Noel has 1,077 yards and seven touchdowns on 72 receptions. The running game needs to be done more as a unit, with Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III splitting time. Hansen has 670 yards and 11 touchdowns on 135 carries, and then Abu Sama III has 570 yards and two touchdowns on 121 carries. This Miami defense has been prone to giving up big plays, so Iowa State should find some success, especially through the air against this defense.

Iowa State's defense has been inconsistent this year. They are allowing 340.8 yards and 21.5 points per game. The defense will be key in this game because of how well the Hurricanes pass the ball. The Cyclones have the best passing defense in the Big 12 but the second-worst rushing defense. They allow 161.7 yards through the air and then 179.2 yards on the ground. The Hurricanes have one of the best passing offenses in college football, thanks to Cam Ward, but their rushing attack is the key in this game. If the Hurricanes can find success on the ground, then it is going to be a long day for the Cyclones.

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Miami offense has been great this season and is not just the best in the ACC, but the best in the entire country. They are averaging 538.3 yards and 44.7 points per game. Thanks to Cam Ward under center, they have the second-best passing game in the ACC. Ward has 4,123 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 67.4% completion percentage. Xavier Restrepo is the best player out wide in a balanced wide receiver corps, with 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns on 69 receptions. The running game is an even bigger key in this game with Damien Martinez in the backfield. He has 823 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 145 carries. This offense has been almost unstoppable, so Iowa State has its hands full on defense. They should score on this team at will, and turn this game into a shootout between the two teams.

The Miami defense has been inconsistent this season. However, the numbers are solid statistically: They allow 319.8 total yards and 23.9 points per game. They have also been solid against both the ground and passing games, allowing 110.1 yards on the ground and 209.8 yards through the air. Still, the Hurricanes have given up big plays to opposing offenses,, and that will become an issue in this game against the Cyclones. The Cyclones have an elite passing attack and with Rocco Becht and their two 1,000-yard receivers, they should be able to go up and down the field on the Hurricanes in this game. The Miami pass rush needs to step up big time with difference-makers up front like Tyler Baron, Simeon Barrow Jr., and Akheem Mesidor.

Final Iowa State-Miami Prediction & Pick

This has all of the makings of a massive shootout. Iowa State and Miami should be able to move up and down in this game. The difference is which defense ends up stopping the other first. There is more talent on the Hurricanes than on the Cyclones, and thanks to Cam Ward on offense and their elite pass rush, Miami is the winner in this game. The Hurricanes should win and cover in this spot and send Cam Ward out with a big win.

Final Iowa State-Miami Prediction & Pick: Miami -3.5 (-115)