Caitlin Clark is approaching megastar levels in the collegiate scene, and it's thanks to her epic performances for Iowa women's basketball.

There may be no bigger star in college basketball right now than the sharpshooting guard for the Iowa women's Hawkeyes, Caitlin Clark. Clark continues to be a singularly unstoppable offensive force who racks up stats like she breathes air, and on Friday, she dropped 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists — an epic triple-double — to lead Iowa to a 103-69 win over Rutgers on the road.

Clark continues to set the collegiate basketball scene on fire; against Rutgers, she tallied her third triple-double of the season and her eighth with at least 25 points, as she continues to make basketball look easy for herself and for the 15-1 Iowa Hawkeyes. As a result, even fans of the opposition are starting to become enamored of her.

Following the Iowa Hawkeyes' blowout win over Rutgers, fans present at the RAC gave Caitlin Clark some thunderous applause as she exited the game the winner of her 12th straight contest. But the lovefest did not end there. On her way out of the gymnasium, hundreds of fans were clamoring for her autograph, with Clark taking some of her time to make the nights of those who came out to see her tear up the opposition.

Per Josh Meyers of Rutgers' The Daily Targum:

I have never seen anything like this. Everyone wants Caitlin Clark’s autograph. I can only describe it as Taylor Swift-like. Absolute madhouse. pic.twitter.com/8zKxWe7CpE — Josh Meyers (@JoshCMeyers) January 6, 2024

Being the Taylor Swift of the collegiate basketball scene is no mean feat for Caitlin Clark, as her superstardom is reaching heights that may not be peaking quite yet. Clark is capturing the imagination of fans all over the country thanks to her tireless offensive work rate and her amazing shot-making abilities that stretch near the halfcourt line.

At present, the Iowa women's basketball star is averaging 31.3 points per game (a career-best), 7.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists in 16 games while shooting 39.9 percent from beyond the arc on an incredible 12.4 attempts per night. She is a megastar through and through, and she'll continue to be when she's dropping insane game-winners and eye-popping box score stats on a nightly basis.

She'll be eligible for selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, and it's looking like she'll hit the ground running once she turns pro. Nevertheless, she can still return to Iowa for one more year should that be her preferred course of action.