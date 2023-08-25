Iran will meet Brazil in the first game of the Group Stage in the FIBA World Cup. We are here to share our FIBA odds series, make an Iran-Brazil prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Iran finished 23rd in their last FIBA World Cup appearance. Now, they will look to go further as they have made their fourth straight appearance in the tournament. They placed 20th in 2014 and 19th in 2010.

Brazil finished 13th in their last FIBA World Cup appearance. Additionally, they have qualified for every FIBA World Cup since the tournament began. But they have not won the title since 1963. Also, their only other title was in 1959.

Iran will not have any players coming from the NBA. Regardless, they will do their best to make this a competitive game with their homegrown players. Raul Neto is the lone representative from the NBA, as he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. Also, he averaged 3.3 points per game with the Cavs in this past season.

Iran will try to make an impact and go further than they have ever gone. Significantly, Brazil will serve as a great first test for them. Brazil will attempt to make it to the topeight for the first time since 2014. Therefore, they will have their hands full in the group stage as they face Iran, Spain, and Cote d'Ivoire.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Iran-Brazil Odds

Iran: +18.5 (-122)

Brazil: -18.5 (-104)

Over: 156,5 (-115)

Under: 156.5 (-111)

How to Watch Iran vs. Brazil

TV: None

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 5:45 AM ET/2:45 AM PT

Why Iran Will Cover The Spread

Iran made it to the tournament by making it through the Asian Qualifiers. Now, they hope to replicate some of the performances they delivered during the qualifiers, and they have the talent to execute.

Behnam Yakhchali averaged 19.1 points per game during the qualifiers. Thus, look for him to try and make a statement early in this game. Mohammad Jamshadi is their next best scorer. Significantly, he averaged 16.2 points per game during the Asian Qualifiers. Hamed Ehaddadi is another option the Iranians can use. Moreover, he averaged 14.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Arman Zangeneh is another guy who can pull down boards. Therefore, it was not surprising to see him average 6.3 rebounds per game. The Iranians have two players that can distribute the rock. Likewise, it helps set this team up for success. Mohammad Jamshidi averaged 4.1 assists per game, while Saeid Davarpanah averaged 3.5 during the qualifiers. Thus, look for them to be all over the court, trying to provide some chances for more scoring.

Iran will cover the spread if Yakhchali can dominate on the scoreboard. Then, he needs help from Jamshadi to put points on the board. But Iran will survive if they can dominate on the boards. Subsequently, that requires Ehaddadi and Zangeneh to control the tempo.

Why Brazil Will Cover The Spread

Brazil has not been in the top-4 in a while. However, there will be chances for the Brazilians to do well in this tournament. Brazil will be a favorite in this contest. However, will they be able to live up to those expectations?

Bruno Caboclo is their best player, as he averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game during the American qualifiers. Meanwhile, Leonardo Meindl averaged 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game during the qualifiers. Vitor Benite averaged 10.6 points per game during the qualifiers. Likewise, Augusto Lima did well on the boards, averaging 6.3 rebounds per game.

But the Brazilians also have some good passers who are capable of getting the rock to any scorer without issues. Thus, it sets them up for many opportunities. Yago Santos is their best passer, as he averaged 5.1 assists per game during the qualifiers. Then, there is Marcelinho Huertas, a veteran in the tournament. Huertas is a former player on the Los Angeles Lakers, a spot he filled from 2015 to 2017. Now, he looks to show the world he can make one final impact.

Brazil will cover the spread if they can get some quality scoring from Coboclo and Meindl. Then, they need to win the battle of the boards and avoid turnovers.

Final Iran-Brazil Prediction & Pick

Iran is hoping to make some noise in this game. However, they are young and inexperienced. The Brazilians have better players and more talent. Consequently, it will be too much for Iran to handle in the end. Expect Brazil to roll over Iran in this one.

Final Iran-Brazil Prediction & Pick: Brazil: -18.5 (-104)