Ireland and Zambia lock horns in the International Friendly! Catch the International Friendly odds series here, featuring our Ireland-Zambia prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Ireland has played three games in 2023 but those did not bear fruitful results. The Irish had their year-opener with a goalless draw to China before going winless in two games against USA in April. The Girls in Green will need some momentum before heading into the Women's World Cup in July.

Zambia has played five games this year, three of which resulted in wins. After surrendering 10 goals in two games against South Korea, the Copper Queens went on to win a 1-0 match against Tanzania. The Zambians are also looking for momentum before playing in the World Cup.

Here are the Ireland-Zambia soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Friendly Odds: Ireland-Zambia Odds

Republic of Ireland: -550

Zambia: +1000

Draw: +500

Over 2.5 Goals: -200

Under 2.5 Goals: +142

How to Watch Ireland vs. Zambia

TV: N/A

Stream: fuboTV, Bet365

Time: 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Ireland Can Beat Zambia

The Republic of Ireland is ranked 27th in the FIFA Women's World Rankings. They trail Russia, Czech Republic, and Mexico. Meanwhile, they are ahead of Colombia, Finland, and Portugal.

The Girls in Green suffered a second consecutive loss as they were beaten by the United States last time out. It is now three games without a goal for the home side and the pressure will be on here as they take on Zambia.

In the last four friendlies, the victory was a home game against Morocco. When Ireland (Women) hosted opponents at home stadium, Poland was the last away team to score, which happened in the Pinatar Cup. It takes the Girls in Green an average of 22.5 minutes to score a goal at its home stadium. The Irish are quite the home commanders, as demonstrated by their home-advantage stats in both attacks. At one time, they had an 11-0 game against Georgia in the World Championship qualifiers.

Na Cailíní I Nglas has played four times in international friendlies. The club has one win, two losses, and one draw. In the last eight matches of Ireland (Women) in all competitions, at least one team did not score. In the last four International Friendly Games, at least one team did not score.

Coach Vera Pauw will be slotting the best footballers from Ireland in this match. Áine O'Gorman, Louise Quinn, Denise O'Sullivan, Ruesha Littlejohn, and captain Katie McCabe have been the most capped members of the team. Those five combined for 71 goals in the team. Leanne Kiernan, Amber Barrett, and Kyra Carusa will also be looking to add to their goal tallies.

Why Zambia Can Beat Ireland

Unlike the hosts, Zambia is ranked in the hundreds of the latest FIFA rankings. Zambia gets the 103rd spot, edgin Tahiti, Puerto Rico, and UAE while trailing Nepal and the Cook Islands.

The visitors come into this having defeated Tanzania in their most recent contest which made it three wins from their last five games. Comfort Selemani was the only scorer in the game. In the other four games, Zambia scored two but gave up 10 in two games against South Korea. The Copper Girls were able to pound on North Macedonia and Uzbekistan, with Grace Chanda, Racheal Nachula, Racheal Kundananji, and Barbra Banda appearing in the scoresheet.

However, this is a tougher assignment with the hosts ranked places ahead of the visitors. In six of the last 10 matches that Zambia (Women) played in all competitions, at least one team did not score. Moreover, in three of the last five international friendly fixtures, there were no goalless games in games where Zambia played.

The club won in two of the last six meetings in away matches. During that stretch, the team scored seven goals and gave up 12, so the goal difference is -5. When Zambia (Women) played away, it is often rare when both teams score, the last occurrence was in February 2022 against Namibia in the Africa Cup of Nations. The Copper Queens need about 32.1 minutes of game time to score away.

Bruce Mwape will need to pull some miracles if they push for a win here. Barbra Banda, the young captain at 23 years old, has scored 22 times in 10 games played for Zambia. Grace Chanda and Racheal Kundananji play for Madrid Femenino and combined for 16 goals in 35 appearances for their country.

Final Ireland-Zambia Prediction & Pick

This will be the first meeting for both nations. Both teams are capable of scoring, but Zambia finds it hard to keep up with top-ranked nations on the offensive end. Back the Irish to get lots of goals, a clean sheet, and a win in this game against the Zambians.

Final Ireland-Zambia Prediction & Pick: Ireland (-550), Over 2.5 goals (-200)