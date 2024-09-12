ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 306: Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili continues on the prelims in the women’s bantamweight division between Irene Aldana and Norma Dumont. Aldana got back into the win column at UFC 296 after suffering defeat in her first title bid at UFC 289 meanwhile, Dumont has won four in a row all by unanimous decision coming into this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Aldana-Dumont prediction and pick.

Irene Aldana (15-7) had her shot at UFC gold slip through her hands when she was ultimately dominated by the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. She has since gotten back on track against Karol Rosa in a fight that was an absolute war at UFC 296. Aldana will be looking to get another big win this weekend as she works toward another title shot when she takes on the surging Norma Dumont.

Norma Dumont (11-2) suffered defeat in her UFC debut back in 2020 when she was just 3-0, fast forward 4 years she is now 6-1 over her next 7 fights and is currently on a 4-fight winning streak. She most recently defeated former bantamweight title challenger Germaine de Randamie and will now be searching for her biggest win to date when she takes on Irene Aldana this weekend at Noche UFC 306.

Noche UFC 306 Odds: Irene Aldana-Norma Dumont Odds

Irene Aldana: -115

Norma Dumont: -105

Over 2.5 rounds: -475

Under 2.5 rounds: +325

Why Irene Aldana Will Win

Irene Aldana stepped on relatively short notice to fight the world title against Amanda Nunes after Julianna Pena had to withdraw due to injury. Unfortunately, Nunes was too much for as she dropped her title bid via unanimous decision. However, Aldana was able to get back into the win column her last time out when she went to war with Karol Rosa getting the nod on the judge’s scorecards. Aldana will be looking to get back on another winning streak when she takes on the surging Norma Dumont this weekend at Noche UFC 306.

Aldana has exceptional boxing where she can compete with the best in the bantamweight division. She more than certainly will have the advantage at range where she can utilize her jab to keep Dumont from just pressing the action. Once Aldana is able to find her range she will be able to punish Dumont every time she attempts to close the distance and get in the clinch.

While Dumont has certainly progressed fight by fight, she will have to mix in the takedowns in this matchup, and as good as she is in the grappling Aldana has had great takedown defense (76%) all throughout her career to keep this fight standing in her wheelhouse. As long as Aldana can find her range, let her hands go, and defend the takedowns she can get her second win in her this weekend at Noche UFC.

Why Norma Dumont Will Win

Norma Dumont has sneakily put together a 4-fight winning streak coming into the biggest fight of her career against former title challenger Irene Aldana. During that 4-fight winning streak, Dumont has beaten the likes of Germaine de Randamie, Chelsea Chandler, Karol Rosa, and Danyelle Wolf. Now, Dumont will be looking to add one more big name to her resume when she steps inside the Octagon to take on Irene Aldana this weekend at Noche UFC 306.

Dumont has gotten better after every fight she has in the UFC. Her striking lacked when she first joined the promotion but her striking has since been a big part of her game in her recent wins. Her progressions have shown that she is a legitimate contender in the bantamweight division. In this matchup against Aldana, that improved striking is going to need to come in handy as she looks to land her powerful strikes to get in close where she can then drag Aldana to the mat.

When this fight hits the mat it will be all Dumont and if she can just avoid the big strikes on the feet and land her takedowns she can walk away with the big win this weekend.

Final Irene Aldana-Norma Dumont Prediction & Pick

This should be a great matchup between these two bantamweight contenders. Both Aldana and Dumont will be looking to make a statement and put their name in the mix for a potential No. 1 contender fight in the near future.

Ultimately, Dumont is going to press the action and get into trying to drag this fight to the mat but Aldana’s takedown defense will be stout and the longer this fight is at range the more Aldana will start to land on Dumont and outstrike her to a unanimous decision.

Final Irene Aldana-Norma Dumont Prediction & Pick: Irene Aldana (-115), Over 2.5 Rounds (-475)