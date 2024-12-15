Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts arrived to Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the team's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a visible bandage on his apparently broken finger on his left hand, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

With the injury on Hurts' non-throwing hand, he is still expected to play. It will be interesting to see if that impacts play calling, and if there are more shotgun plays than the Eagles normally call. Either way, he is set to play for the Eagles in what is arguably the biggest game of the week, as both them and the Steelers are toward the top of their conferences and looking to maximize their seed heading into the playoffs.

After last week's game against the Carolina Panthers, wide receiver AJ Brown voiced frustration with the passing offense, so it will be interesting to see if Hurts and the Eagles can find more success through the air this week. It will not be easy against the Steelers defense.

Eagles look to close in on NFC East title

The Eagles have four games left in the season, and are looking to clinch the NFC East title over the next few weeks. The Washington Commanders moved to 9-5 overall with a win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Philadelphia could have clinched the division title with a win over Pittsburgh had Washingon lost to New Orleans. Now, the Eagles are looking to put themselves in a position to clinch next week, when the opponent will be the Commanders.

If the Eagles are able to clinch the NFC East in the next few weeks, it will be interesting to see if they can chase down the Detroit Lions for the top seed in the NFC. Regardless, the Eagles are firmly a Super Bowl contender as we approach the playoffs.